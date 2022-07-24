Black bear spotted roaming through Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials are warning people in Jupiter about a black bear that may still be on the loose.

Doug Covin, who lives just north of Center Street, said he was fixing up his yard area when he heard something in a tree.

When he looked up he saw a black bear.

That's when he called Jupiter police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

He said the bear eventually came down from the tree and took off through his fence and into a neighbor's tree.

Doug Covin

The FWC said they are aware of the bear and that during this time of the year bears are more active. They said this one appears to have been a juvenile that most likely just left its mother and can often end up in places like Covin's yard.

"The tough part was realizing it was a bear, because I saw it I looked at it, there was no mistaking it. It was a bear but my mind was like why am I looking at a bear in my yard in the tree? Then I gotta admit there was a little bit of panic, I didn't know how to react it's not something I expected at all," said Covin.

FWC said this bear has been roaming the area for a few days now.

If you spot any bear FWC says to give it space and never feed it, and to contact FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline number: 888-404-FWCC (3922).

FWC has set out a trap so they can try to move the bear to a more remote area.