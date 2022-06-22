ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Royal Palm Beach residents said a bear sighting shouldn't be a surprise, based on where they live. But they also said they wish Saturday's incident hadn't happened.

"I was called by a neighbor," Fred DeBisciglia said.

He said the neighbor told him to stay inside last Saturday because of a 300-pound black bear wandering the neighborhood.

"I finally saw the bear myself. As I was talking on the phone it passed by my canal," he said.

Fred said in the four years he's lived in the Royal Palm Beach area he had not seen a bear in the community and said he wasn't frightened.

"It wasn't surprising simply because we live near Loxahatchee which is country," he said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the 2014/2015 bear population estimates for South Florida were just over a thousand, making it a 49% increase from 2002.

Florida residents are learning how to coexist with bears as their habitat is being taken for development.

"You look at Florida and how many people are moving into the area and obviously that displaces wildlife," Amy Kight with Busch Wildlife Sanctuary said.

She said bears are known to roam.

"It's nature. They're always looking for new space. Bears kind of set up a territory and they really don't want other bears," she said.

Fred said he is troubled by Saturday's outcome that ended with the bear shot by sheriff's deputies.

"The only feeling is that we understand it's dead and we feel bad about it," he said.

PBSO said the bear was shot Saturday since it had no place to roam safely and feared the bear would roam into residential communities and impede traffic. FWC said Saturday's incident is under review.

.

