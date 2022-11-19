Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident involving girl, unknown man fabricated, police says

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.

Police had an increased presence at a Jupiter elementary school Friday after the girl stated the incident and described the alleged attacker to authorities.

Officials worked with the School District of Palm Beach County as part of the investigation and determined no incident had occurred.

"There is no concern for Jerry Thomas Elementary School or the surrounding areas and this investigation has been concluded," Jupiter police said.

