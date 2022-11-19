Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident involving girl, unknown man fabricated, police says

'There is no concern for Jerry Thomas Elementary School,' police says
School playground.PNG
WPTV
School playground.PNG
Posted at 11:21 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 11:26:25-05

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.

Police had an increased presence at a Jupiter elementary school Friday after the girl stated the incident and described the alleged attacker to authorities.

Jerry Thomas.PNG

Officials worked with the School District of Palm Beach County as part of the investigation and determined no incident had occurred.

"There is no concern for Jerry Thomas Elementary School or the surrounding areas and this investigation has been concluded," Jupiter police said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!