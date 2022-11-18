Watch Now
Girl walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School gets away after man grabs her, police say

11-year-old able to break free, run away outside Chasewood South community
Posted at 2:36 PM, Nov 18, 2022
JUPITER, Fla. — Police had an increased presence at a Jupiter elementary school Friday, one day after an 11-year-old girl was grabbed by an unidentified man while walking home from school.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday as the student was walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School.

Jupiter police spokesman Shawn Reed said the girl resisted the man when he grabbed her on the sidewalk near the Chasewood South community on Central Boulevard. Reed said the girl was able to run away, and the man ran away as well.

The girl described the man who grabbed her as standing about 5-foot-4 and wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, a black baseball cap, a black face covering and blue jeans.

Police were working with the School District of Palm Beach County as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 561-741-2391.

