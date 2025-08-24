‘We want to keep Juno Beach, Juno Beach’: Residents push back against development

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — A group of residents and business owners in Juno Beach gathered Saturday for the "Save Juno Beach Rally" to voice concerns over recent and potential future developments in their town.

Many say they fear the growth could compromise the small-town charm that has long defined the beachside community.

Protesters gathered near the intersection of Donald Ross Road and U.S. Highway 1, where a new apartment complex known as the Caretta Project is currently under construction. Residents say the structure is symbolic of what they see as a shift toward large-scale developments that don't align with Juno Beach’s identity.

“We don’t want uncontrolled development,” said resident Steve Allen.

Allen and others worry the town’s ongoing redesign of its master plan could open the door to more large buildings—particularly if zoning codes are adjusted to allow for mixed-use and townhouse projects along the U.S. 1 corridor.

“One day you're going to see high rises right here,” Allen said. “Unless the people speak up, we’re going to see this like Fort Lauderdale.”

The town’s review of its master plan includes evaluating the types of developments that could be permitted in the area moving forward. That possibility has raised alarm among small business owners who fear they may be pushed out.

“We want to make sure that there’s a designated amount of potential for commercial for our business, basically, to be able to stay in Juno Beach,” said Todd McLaughlin, owner of Native Yoga Center.

Others echoed similar concerns, arguing that too much residential development could squeeze out the town’s unique character.

“It’s going more towards residential and the small businesses are being pushed out,” said Bill Black, another longtime resident. “It just changes the culture, it changes our town and we don’t want that.”

For many, the issue is about preserving what they see as the identity of Juno Beach, a coastal town known for its laid-back atmosphere.

“If you take away commercial, don’t let five story condos go in, you know, it’s a beach town—it should be like Key West style,” Allen added.

“Let’s move things along a little slower. I think we’ll be better off for it,” said McLaughlin.

The residents say they hope their concerns are taken into account as the town considers its strategic direction.

“We want to keep Juno Beach, Juno Beach,” said Black.

The next town meeting is scheduled for Tuesday. On the agenda is a review of the proposed strategic plan that could help shape the future of development in Juno Beach.