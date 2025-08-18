Juno Beach residents fear new development will be the end of their 'quaint little beach town'

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Whether it's a big city or a small town, WPTV viewers have been expressing their concerns to us about development. The latest construction controversy is happening in northern Palm Beach County.



At our most recent Let's Hear It event, we heard from some Juno Beach residents worried about the changing face of their community.

WATCH BELOW: Juno Beach residents explain why they're fearful of new developments

Juno Beach residents fear new development will cause it to become 'concrete jungle'

We have covered the push and pull of taller homes dwarfing their neighbors, and some are voicing their opposition to the Caretta project under construction at the corner of U.S. Highway 1 and Donald Ross Road.



"There was a fight on the height," Juno Beach resident Kenneth Abbott said. "There's always a fight over everything, even for the residential. Everyone's putting these little cupolas, I call them, up north in the old homes. They're hardly ever used, but they want to be able to see the water."



Juno Beach is currently engaged in redesigning its master plan.

The town is looking into whether mixed-use and townhouse development should be permitted along the U.S. Highway 1 corridor.

"Well, we're going to lose our community. There's not going to be any retail for us, any restaurants," longtime June Beach resident Mary Peterson said.

She believes that most of the future development will be condos, causing Juno Beach to lose its small-town feel.

"The fear is it's going to turn into a concrete jungle like Broward County, and where's the charm there?" Peterson said. "This is a charming, quaint little beach town."

Peterson is organizing a rally called "Save Juno Beach" for this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and Donald Ross Road.