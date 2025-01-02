No indication of foul play after woman's body found at Pelican Lake in Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Police in Juno Beach continue to investigate a body found at a local lake on Tuesday.

Chief Brian J. Smith said in a Thursday statement that he is aware of questions and concerns from the public.

Smith said the body recovered from Pelican Lake was a woman but has yet to release her identity.

At this time, police said there are no indications that foul play was involved, and there is no public safety concern.

A cause of death has not been released.

Smith said the ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Juno Beach Police Department, the county's medical examiner and the Jupiter Police Department's Crime Scene unit.