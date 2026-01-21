New developer buys 2 properties in Juno Beach amid development concerns

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — WPTV learned two large businesses in Juno Beach were bought by a new developer.

The Holiday Inn and The Fish House on the corner of U.S. 1 and Donald Ross Road are now under new ownership.

Residents push back on development in Juno Beach

This comes as the town of Juno Beach is working on a master plan for development.

For neighbor Mary Peterson, Juno Beach has been home her whole life.

“It's a small, quaint beach town,” said Peterson. “It's got that beachy, laid back, old Florida vibe.”

A piece of old Florida, Mary said, is getting chipped away.

“It's just nonstop,” said Peterson. “We're going to be under construction zone for 24/7.”

Development in Juno Beach at U.S. 1 and Donald Ross Road is a conversation neighbors are still discussing.

Last August, WPTV told you about concerns around the Caretta condos coming to the northwest corner.

“It looks out of place,” said Peterson.

Peterson said more development could impact traffic.

“Somewhere that should take 10 minutes, it's going to take 30,” said Peterson.

Now, WPTV is learning there’s been a new purchase of the Holiday inn and The Fish House, at the Four Corners intersection.

The future is unclear for this site, but Peterson fears the impacts to her hometown.

“It's going to destroy our way of life, it's going to destroy the character of the town, it's going to destroy Juno Beach,” said Peterson.

Mayor Peggy Wheeler said the master development plan will “ help shape the future of redevelopment on commercial general sites in Juno Beach” and will use public engagement to “make recommendations on the types of redevelopments that [the] community prefers.”

On Wednesday, Mayor Wheeler met with tenants of the Plaza La Mer shopping center, bought by a Chicago-based developer, to discuss their concerns about possible development.

WPTV be following all the activity around Four Corners, as it unfolds.

