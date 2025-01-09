LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Juno Beach on Thursday morning where he is speaking at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

The governor began speaking at about 10 a.m. and is focusing on Everglades restoration projects.

According to a news release from the governor's office, he will be joined by the following speakers:



Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert

South Florida Water Management District Executive Director Drew Bartlett

The Everglades Trust Chief Executive Officer Anna Upton

