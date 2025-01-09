Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJuno Beach

Actions

LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach on Jan. 9, 2025.
WPTV
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach on Jan. 9, 2025.
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach on Jan. 9, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Juno Beach on Thursday morning where he is speaking at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

The governor began speaking at about 10 a.m. and is focusing on Everglades restoration projects.

According to a news release from the governor's office, he will be joined by the following speakers:

  • Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert
  • South Florida Water Management District Executive Director Drew Bartlett
  • The Everglades Trust Chief Executive Officer Anna Upton

No other details were immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening