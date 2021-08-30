Watch
Florida Power and Light sends crews to Louisiana to help with power restoration after Hurricane Ida

750 employees, contractors sent to assist with recovery efforts
AP Photo/Steve Helber
Traffic diverts around downed power lines Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Metairie, La. A fearsome Hurricane Ida has left scores of coastal Louisiana residents trapped by floodwaters and pleading to be rescued, while making a shambles of the electrical grid across a wide swath of the state in the sweltering, late-summer heat.
Downed power lines in Metairie, La., after Hurricane Ida, Aug. 30, 2021
Posted at 12:56 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 12:57:52-04

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power and Light is doing its part to help with recovery efforts along the Gulf Coast after Category 4 Hurricane Ida roared ashore on Sunday.

Florida's largest utility said Sunday they deployed employees and contractors to support power restoration in Louisiana.

This includes a team of more than 750 employees and contractors, which will assist Entergy Louisiana and Cleco power companies.

Damage in New Orleans from Hurricane Ida, Aug. 30, 2021
New Orleans Firefighters assess damages as they look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La.

It was estimated Monday morning that more than 1 million customers in Louisiana were without power, in addition to more than 100,000 in Mississippi.

"As Floridians who have faced dangerous hurricanes like Andrew and Michael before, we understand how critical it is to have support from other utilities during restoration events," said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy in a written statement. "Just as our neighboring utilities have come to Florida to support us, we will be there for our brothers and sisters in need, getting their communities back up and running safely."

FPL said the workers, who began their journey Sunday morning, traveled to Louisiana to help wherever they were needed.

