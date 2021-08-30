Florida Power and Light sends crews to Louisiana to help with power restoration after Hurricane Ida

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power and Light is doing its part to help with recovery efforts along the Gulf Coast after Category 4 Hurricane Ida roared ashore on Sunday.

MORE: How you can help those impacted by Hurricane Ida

Florida's largest utility said Sunday they deployed employees and contractors to support power restoration in Louisiana.

This includes a team of more than 750 employees and contractors, which will assist Entergy Louisiana and Cleco power companies.

AP Photo/Eric Gay New Orleans Firefighters assess damages as they look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La.

It was estimated Monday morning that more than 1 million customers in Louisiana were without power, in addition to more than 100,000 in Mississippi.

"As Floridians who have faced dangerous hurricanes like Andrew and Michael before, we understand how critical it is to have support from other utilities during restoration events," said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy in a written statement. "Just as our neighboring utilities have come to Florida to support us, we will be there for our brothers and sisters in need, getting their communities back up and running safely."

FPL said the workers, who began their journey Sunday morning, traveled to Louisiana to help wherever they were needed.