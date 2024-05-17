Donald Ross Road bridge westbound lanes back open ahead of schedule, ensuring 'reliability for years to come'

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Following weeks of on-and-off work on the Donald Ross Road bridge, it is now fully open with no more lane closures expected.

Palm Beach County officials said Friday the westbound lanes of the bridge opened Friday — about a week ahead of the scheduled reopening.

Officials previously announced earlier this month that the westbound lanes of the bridge would be closed until May 23. However, after "unexpected delays" during the eastbound closures in April, Palm Beach County Engineering and Public Works said they took "proactive measures" before commencing work on the westbound lanes.

Both sides of the hydraulic and electrical systems have now been replaced within the bridge, which officials said will ensure its "structural integrity and reliability for years to come."

Juno Beach Eastbound Donald Ross Road at Bascule Bridge back open Allen Cone

"This project aims to preserve the longevity and functionality of the over 20-year-old bridge span, ensuring the safety and efficiency of transportation within Palm Beach County," Palm Beach County officials said in a news release.

Crews will continue to work on the remaining scope of work within the bridge enhancement project, which is expected to conclude before Sept. 5. However, no future lane closures are anticipated.

Officials said they recognize the inconvenience caused by the closures and appreciate the public's "patience and understanding throughout the restoration process."