Eastbound Donald Ross Road at Bascule Bridge back open

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Eastbound Donald Ross Road at Bascule Bridge is back open Wednesday, four days after work was supposed to be finished for 10 days of repairs.

The work was supposed to be finished Saturday but it was delayed due to one of the bridge parts and the contractor unable to restore bridge operations, the Palm Beach County Traffic Division said.

On Monday afternoon the county said traffic was planned to be flowing again at night.

Then Tuesday morning, the county said safety issues prevented eastbound traffic from reopening.

Signage in front of the bridge Tuesday still had a reopening date of April 27.

The further delay was due to "an issue with the high-pressure hydraulics responsible for bridge movement," the county said.

On Wednesday the problem was "resolved."

The planned closure on the westbound side of Donald Ross Road will begin no later than May 9.

According to a spokesperson for the county, the repairs are expected to cost about $5.7 million.

Rob McGrath, who is the general manager for a Juno Beach restaurant near the beach called Kee Grill, said the construction was a surprise and was hurting his business. McGrath said he doesn't understand the time chosen for the project since he believes this is the last few weeks of "season."

His restaurant already is dealing with closures from the bridge replacement on U.S. 1.

In a news release, Palm Beach County Engineering and Public Works Department initially investigated maintaining two-way traffic on half of the bridge, but found that there was not adequate space to transition traffic back to the correct side before or after the bridge.

