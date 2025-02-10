Donald Ross Road bridge remains locked down, impacts some boaters after 'unexpected component issues'

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — It's unclear when the Donald Ross Road bridge in northern Palm Beach will be repaired.

County officials announced Sunday evening that the bridge will remain locked in the down position until further notice due to "unexpected component issues."

The issue isn't impacting drivers or pedestrians traveling over the bridge, but some boaters aren't able to go under it.

A county spokesman said there is a problem with a mechanical device installed by a contractor last year during a renovation project that aids in the bridge's operation.

The Coast Guard has been notified, and county staff is on-site troubleshooting.

While drivers might not notice anything, some boat owners are hemmed in.

"It doesn't affect my boat, but there are a lot of sailboats in the canal," Jonathan Mullarkey, who lives next to the bridge, said. "This time of year there are yachts and sailboats going by constantly. It opens every half hour and hour. It's a busy location."

An employee at one marina near the bridge told WPTV they got several phone calls from concerned sailboat owners wondering where they could dock.

Based on the overall impact, it's better for the bridge to be locked down than to be stuck in the upright position.

Last year's renovation project caused a lot of headaches since the bridge was stuck in the "up" position longer than anticipated, and nearby business owners complained their customers couldn't get to them easily.

There is no word when these latest fixes will be completed. County officials will provide an update on the situation Tuesday.