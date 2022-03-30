Brush fire near Juno Dunes Natural Area 85% contained

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The eight-acre brush fire in northern Palm Beach County is 85% contained, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to Donald Ross Road near the Juno Dunes Natural Area and began battling the brush fire.

Wednesday afternoon officials with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the fire was smoldering and firefighters were mopping up and watching the wind closely.

No homes were threatened by the fire.

Heavy smoke caused the westbound lanes of the bridge on Donald Ross Road that spans the Intracoastal Waterway to be closed to traffic.

The cause of the fire has not been released.