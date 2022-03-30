Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJuno Beach

Actions

Brush fire near Juno Dunes Natural Area 85% contained

The eight-acre brush fire in northern Palm Beach County is 85% contained, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
WPTV
The eight-acre brush fire in northern Palm Beach County is 85% contained, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 14:14:55-04

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The eight-acre brush fire in northern Palm Beach County is 85% contained, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to Donald Ross Road near the Juno Dunes Natural Area and began battling the brush fire.

Wednesday afternoon officials with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the fire was smoldering and firefighters were mopping up and watching the wind closely.

No homes were threatened by the fire.

Heavy smoke caused the westbound lanes of the bridge on Donald Ross Road that spans the Intracoastal Waterway to be closed to traffic.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News