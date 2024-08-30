Tesla driver now facing DUI charges in crash that sent SUV over Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver faces more charges after a crash last month where police said he sideswiped an SUV, sending it tumbling over the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.

Investigators said Adam Alaoui was driving a Tesla at "approximately 100 mph" while under the influence in the early morning hours of July 5.

When the Tesla struck a Toyota 4Runner, it sent the SUV 50 feet over the edge of the bridge.

Stuart Tesla was going about 100 mph before hitting SUV, sending it over bridge Jon Shainman

Alaoui was arrested a short time later on two counts of failure to stop or remain at a crash involving injuries.

Following the arrest, Stuart detectives continued to investigate the case.

Police announced Friday that after a thorough review with the State Attorney's Office, three additional charges were filed against Alaoui — two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury and one count of DUI with property damage.

Stuart police Sgt. Brian C. Bossio said Alaoui voluntarily turned himself in at the Martin County jail on Aug. 25.

The two people who were in the Toyota 4Runner survived the crash.