STUART, Fla. — A beloved mailman was honored Friday in Stuart after he died last month.

Calvin Berry, 58, went missing and was later found dead in a Port St. Lucie canal.

Downtown business owners where he delivered mail to said Berry's life was marked by kindness.

Many who knew him said they considered Berry much more than their mailman and more like family.

Stuart honors beloved mailman with procession

To honor Berry, post office delivery trucks are scheduled to hold a procession Friday morning.

Mail trucks departed the post office at 10 a.m. and conductd a route starting at Colorado Avenue to the ocean and then disperse after reaching the courthouse.

