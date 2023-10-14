Worshippers at Stuart temple come together for Shabbat amid heightened security

STUART, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies across the Treasure Coast are working with Jewish synagogues to increase security.

WPTV spoke Friday to a rabbi at a Stuart temple to learn why these safety precautions are important amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

Rabbi Matthew Durbin of Temple Beit HaYam said it's important, especially in a time like this, to be able to provide the Jewish community of Martin County with a safe space so they can come together in solidarity for Israel.

Friday night in Stuart, members of the temple came together for a Shabbat service centered around solidarity.

"The intent for tonight is to come together to express our emotions," Durbin said. "Many of us are scared. Many of us are fearful. Many of us, our hearts are breaking, and I think to come together as a Jewish community, and as a wider community, to just acknowledge the pain."

He said services like the one Friday night are an important way for their community to heal.

"We want people to come out," Durbin said. "We want people to support us, but we also want them to feel safe, safe in their houses of worship."

WPTV Rabbi Matthew Durbin of Temple Beit HaYam outlines the importance of the community coming together Friday as war continues between Israel and Hamas.

But Durbin said that could be difficult as many Jews feel vulnerable right now.

"I think some of the fears are a backlash," Durbin said. "We have heightened our security clearly for tonight. We have extended security as well."

He said several law enforcement agencies have contacted them and shown their support by offering more security, including the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

"We had a SWAT team out and available today," Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said. "We had an armored vehicle out about today, but then secondly and very importantly, we wanted to provide reassurance, especially to our community that may have been targeted such as synagogues."

It's a start to providing them a safe space to grieve the violent attacks in Israel.

"As a rabbi, as a Jew, I think it is our responsibility to come together as both a Jewish community and as a wider community," Durbin said.