Debate over Treasure Coast Costco continues in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — A years-long battle continues over a major wholesale store coming to the Treasure Coast.

The city of Stuart will look at rezoning land to make way for a Costco, and it is bringing strong opposition from the community.

Dozens of people are expected to protest the project plans at Stuart City Hall as the local planning agency meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to review the blueprint and zoning requirements.

People on the Treasure Coast have long opposed a Costco coming to the area. This one would be located on about 50 acres of land on Kanner Highway, south of Martin County High School and next to Lychee Tree Nursery.

The project includes not only the Costco store, but also a gas station, as well as almost 400 residential apartment units, retail and restaurant buildings. It also creates a connector road between South Kanner Highway and Southeast Willoughby Boulevard.

Opponents have said it would bring to much traffic to the area, but supporters claim it will create jobs and boost the economy.

