Stuart pet owner jumping for joy after frog wins Cadbury Easter bunny contest

STUART, Fla. — An amphibious Martin County resident just became a national celebrity after being selected as this year's Cadbury bunny.

The Australian White's tree frog named Betty is less than a year old and making other animals green with envy.

Betty and her owner, University of Central Florida student and Stuart resident Kaitlyn Vidal, have been going viral this week after being selected as this year's Cadbury bunny. She is the first amphibian to take home the win.

"I think as soon as they saw a frog like this, I think they definitely wanted her, to be honest. I think even although she's not a furry animal, she's just very photogenic," Vidal said.

Tree frog from Stuart wins Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial contest

Viewers across the country will soon see her on your television screen donning her signature 3D-printed ears in her new role.

Betty is no stranger to the camera. She and her siblings also have a following on Instagram.

Even before her newfound notoriety, Betty had already leapt her way deep into her owner's heart and health.

"I actually do suffer from anxiety and that's another reason why we looked into getting a frog, even though it might seem silly. Any type of pet can have a positive impact on mental health, and I think having her has really helped me and my roommate just with our stress management," Vidal said.

The recent recognition didn't come with any Cadbury eggs, but Vidal said she and Betty are bringing home something just as sweet.

"The prize of $5,000 is really exciting too and will all be going towards my grad school since I'll be going to the University of Central Florida for my master's [degree] this summer," Vidal said.

It is a "hoppy" ending for Betty and a bright future for Vidal.

