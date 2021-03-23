Tree frog from Stuart will be the next Cadbury bunny

STUART, Fla. — More than 12,000 animals competed in the Cadbury bunny tryouts, but the big floppy ears will be heading to Stuart.

As this year's big winner, Betty the Australian White's tree frog will star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial and receive a $5,000 cash prize.

Betty is making history as the competition’s smallest winner, first amphibian and first female winner of the competition.

"Betty knows what it's like to be different and she'd like the chance to show everyone that our difference are what make us who we are and there's something to be proud of," her owner Kaitlyn Vidal, who is a senior at the University of Central Florida, said.

This will be Betty's first Easter and she's ready to get hopping.