Plans for Costco move forward in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — Plans for a Costco have passed the next step in its journey to Stuart.

On Thursday, residents lined the halls and out the door as they watched the city's local planning agency debate whether to approve the plan.

After passing the local planning agency unanimously, the proposal will now need to be heard by the city commission before it is final.

Residents who both support and oppose the shopping center spoke at the meeting.

"The location is like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole," said one resident.

"I'm pretty sure that the majority of the people who are against it at this time will shop there," said another resident.

RELATED: Debate over Treasure Coast Costco takes center stage

Among the top concerns were growth in traffic and the location next to several small businesses.

Others made comments about the lack of green space.

"If you look at Costco, there's no trees on that map there on the drawing there," said one woman.

The location between Kanner Highway and Willoughby Boulevard would also be home to nearly 400 apartments and lots for restaurants and a gas station.

Previously proposed sites for Port St. Lucie and Palm City were turned down by Costco.

The representative said Costco alone would bring 175 jobs to the city.

"I would go to Costco but it's too far," said one resident. "I'm in favor of Costco. Their wages are very good."

