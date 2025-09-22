New operating schedule announced for St. Lucie River railroad bridge in Stuart after years of discussion

STUART, Fla. — After years of debate, a new schedule has been announced for a drawbridge located in Stuart.

For the last three years, WPTV has closely covered the potential changes to the St. Lucie River railroad bridge's operating schedule.

New schedule announced for Stuart drawbridge

The Coast Guard has now released a new plan that it believes will strike "a more predictable and reliable schedule."

The new schedule takes effect Nov. 17.

The final rule indicates:



The drawbridge will be tended from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. The bridge tender will monitor VHF–FM channels 9 and 16 and will provide estimated times of drawbridge openings and closures, or any operational information requested. Operational information will be provided 24 hours a day by telephone at 305-889-5576

From 8:01 p.m. until 5:59 a.m. each day, the drawbridge will remain in the fully open-to-navigation position, except during periods when it is closed for the passage of train traffic, to conduct inspections, and to perform maintenance and repairs authorized by the Coast Guard

The drawbridge's operating schedule was a point of discussion after Brightline trains began to pass through the Treasure Coast on their way to Orlando and West Palm Beach.