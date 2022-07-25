Coast Guard's Stuart drawbridge proposal accepting public comments Monday

STUART, Fla. — The deadline for the public to submit comments on how long the the St. Lucie River railroad bridge should remain open ends on Monday.

The Coast Guard is suggesting the bridge remain down for 45 minutes each hour for trains to pass as Brightline moves into the Treasure Coast, leaving boaters only 15 minutes to pass.

Both Congressman Brian Mast and City of Stuart Mayor Merritt Matheson want the bridge to remain open for 30 minutes each hour.

Matheson said the bridge being closed for long amounts of time risks public safety and that law enforcement and customs and border patrol keep their marine fleets on the west side of the bridge.

He said many boaters also use the waterway to evacuate hurricanes heading for Florida's east coast.

As Brightline works to expand, Matheson said more and more trains will be travelling along the tracks.

Several trains already use the tracks over the St. Lucie River for freight transportation.

On Monday, Congressman Mast will invite a Coast Guard colonel to see the drawbridge.

Residents who wish to submit public comment before Monday's deadline, can do so here.

To date, there have been over 1,300 submitted comments.