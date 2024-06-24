'It's a wakeup call': Beachgoers watchful after couple drowns in rip current

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Stuart Beach had yellow flags flying on Sunday, warning beachgoers of a moderate risk of rip currents.

Late last week, double red flags alerted beachgoers of strong currents. On Thursday, a Pennsylvania couple vacationing in Stuart Beach drowned after getting caught in a rip current.

"I'm going to be more cautious," visitor Mary Bryant said. "It's a wake-up call."

Bryant and her friend Heather Dixon said they’ve been visiting Stuart this week. Dixon said water safety was top of mind after a scare in Arizona years ago.

"I was kayaking in rough water and I flipped off my kayak and the current swept me under with my life jacket on," Dixon said. "I almost drowned. I’m just very cautious of rough water.”

Five Martin County ocean lifeguards patrolled beaches on Sunday, encouraging beachgoers, swimmers and surfers to stay close to their towers.

"We came in and then we actually moved down a little bit closer to the lifeguards when we saw where they were," visitor Erika Teller said. "They actually blew their whistle at 4:30 p.m. They were closing down for the day so then after that just a little bit more caution."

Martin County Fire Rescue officials said conditions can change from hour to hour and encourage beachgoers to watch warning flags.

The Telfer family hopes Thursday’s tragedy is an eye-opener for tourists.

“There’s no out swimming a rip. There’s just learning what to do and trying to remain calm," Jason Teller said. "Can't fault them, it's an incredible tragedy, but you hope that people take the time to learn and understand."

Martin County Fire Rescue officials said they will be sharing daily beach weather reports on their Facebook page.