‘If anybody needs God’s help, it’s president Trump’: Trump prayer vigil held in Stuart

About 100 people turned out at Memorial Park for the prayer vigil
Prayer vigil held at Memorial Park in Stuart on April 4, 2023.
Posted at 5:32 PM, Apr 04, 2023
STUART, Fla. — As the president made his way into a New York city courtroom, a group of supporters gathered in Stuart.

About 100 people turned out at Memorial Park for a prayer vigil. The organizer told WPTV that while she’s upset over what’s happening, rather than complain, she decided to do something about it.

“If anybody needs God’s prayers and God’s help, it’s president Trump,” organizer Patti Morelli said. “We felt that putting a small group together at the time he’s walking into the courthouse, he would know he’d have a group supporting him.”

Some in the crowd at Stuart were among the flag-wavers down at Palm Beach International Airport Monday when the former president left for New York.

