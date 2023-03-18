Fire crews take 10.5 hours to put out large fire at Hog Technologies in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — Fire crews from two agencies worked about 10.5 hours to put out a large structure fire at Hog Technologies on Saturday morning.

Martin County Fire Rescue, Stuart Fire Rescue and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire on Southeast Commerce Avenue and Southeast Market Place about 9 p.m. Friday. It wasn't until 7:30 a.m. Saturday the fire was fully extinguished.

At one time, they had more than 20 units and 50 firefighters on the scene.

Officials told WPTV's Briana Nespral on Saturday morning that the fire spread quickly through the entire building. They said it was “very difficult” to fight because of the size of the building and lots of industrial manufacturing equipment and chemicals inside.

Heavy smoke was in the area with South Commerce Avenue shut down by deputies.

The roof was on the verge of collapsing though only one section ended up doing that.

Crews worked to contain the remaining hotspots.

Everyone was evacuated and there were no injuries.

WPTV photojournalist Matthew Kauerauf was at the scene Friday night.

Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV Fire agencies from Martin County and Stuart responded to fire at Hog Technologies.



The state fire marshal is at the site investigating the cause of the fire.

Martin County Fire Rescue, which assisted the city's fire department, described it as "2nd alarm" in providing aid to the city fire department.

Hog Technologies manufactures road and runway paint and rubber removal equipment, including Stripe Hog, Thermo Hog, Paint Hog, Rumble Hog, Grinder Hog, Surface Hog and Concrete Hog.

Hog Technologies was founded in 1988 by President & CEO James P. Crocker, according to its website. It began as a small pressure cleaning company primarily servicing the residential community.

"The opportunity soon arose to use high-pressure water to remove road markings. Mr. Crocker was fascinated with the speed at which the markings were removed and the ability to remove such tough materials without substantially damaging the road surface," the company posted.

