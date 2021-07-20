Watch
Doctor of bicyclist bitten by alligator at Stuart park worried about 'significant muscle damage'

Robert Bassett poses for photo with doctor who treated him
Lawnwood Regional Medical Center
Robert Bassett, who was bitten by an alligator at Halpatiokee Regional Park, and Dr. Jason Moore, who treated him, pose for a photograph at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.
Robert Bassett, bitten by alligator, and Dr. Jason Moore pose for picture in hospital
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 20, 2021
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A bicyclist who was bitten by an alligator after falling into the water at a Stuart park Monday is recovering.

Palm City resident Robert Bassett was smiling and sitting up in his hospital bed as he posed for a photograph with his doctor in a picture provided by Lawnwood Regional Medical Center on Tuesday.

Bassett was riding his bicycle at Halpatiokee Regional Park when he somehow lost control and landed in a stream, where he was bitten several times by an 8-foot-long gator.

Dr. Jason Moore said he's treated some alligator bites in the past, but never one quite as severe.

closeup of alligator that bit man at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart
This is a closeup of the alligator that bit a man at Halpatiokee Regional Park at Stuart.

"The initial concern is how severe the injury is and how compromised they are," Moore told WPTV. "Obviously, we're worried about blood loss, but in his situation, I was more concerned, or also concerned, about the significant muscle damage and lacerations that he suffered from the alligator bite."

Charlie Shannon was walking his dog in the park when he came upon Bassett in distress in the water. Shannon said he used his dog leash as a makeshift tourniquet as he and others lifted Bassett out of the water.

victim's bicycle in water after being bitten by alligator at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart
This is where a man who was attacked by an alligator ended up in the water after he fell off his bicycle at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

Bassett was flown to the hospital by a Martin County Fire Rescue helicopter.

A trapper was called and captured the gator.

Moore said Bassett was very thankful there were others nearby who helped him almost immediately after the attack.

