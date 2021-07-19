Watch
NewsRegion Martin CountyStuart

Actions

Man seriously injured in alligator attack in Stuart, sheriff's office says

MCSO: Victim bitten after falling off bike at Halpatiokee Regional Park
items.[0].image.alt
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Paramedics load an alligator bite victim into a helicopter at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart on July 19, 2021.
Paramedics load an alligator bite victim into a helicopter at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart on July 19, 2021.jpg
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 12:33:18-04

STUART, Fla. — A man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries on Monday after an alligator attacked and bit him in Martin County, authorities say.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the victim fell off his bike at Halpatiokee Regional Park, located in the 8300 block of Southwest Lost River Road in Stuart, and was attacked by the gator.

Video from the sheriff's office showed paramedics loading the man on a stretcher into a Martin County Fire Rescue helicopter.

MCSO said the man was seriously injured in the attack.

No other details have been released, and it's unclear if the gator has been captured.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.