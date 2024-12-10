Concerns grow as Stuart officials continue to push for stricter multi-family development codes

STUART, Fla. — Albert Brinkley has lived in east Stuart for most of his life— it's part of who he is.

But he worries that the city's proposed code changes will destroy its rich history.

"The rate this is going, there wont be an East Stuart community," Brinkley said.

At a Stuart City Commission meeting Monday, the board voted to extend their 'Zoning in Process' status for another three months, asking staff to draft ordinances that would alter more than 25 building codes.

During this status, the city halts new projects as they work to change the codes.

WPTV reported last week what these proposed code changes could meanfor the future development of the city.

"Some would just impact East Stuart in terms of what could potentially be allowed and what could not be allowed," Stuart Mayor Campbell Rich said.

The new codes could increase parking requirements for new projects and make stricter development codes for multi-family homes in the city.

Local architect and town planner Marcella Camblor worries that the proposed codes have not been well thought out.

“If some of these are implemented, really the sound planning principles that we have been applying over the last 30 years would be dismantled,” Camblor said.

Camblor worries that as the Stuart community grows, the stricter development codes could make it difficult for people to find a place to live.

“If we focus on punishing those who are trying to develop housing for the shortage that we have, then where are we going to live, where are our children going to live," Camblor said.

Both Camblor and Brinkley hope the city will seek input from experts and residents of the community before drafting the ordinances.

The board decided that the codes would impact "parcels of record" from September 2024 or earlier. WPTV Reporter Cassandra Garcia was told that there would be more public workshops held in the future for residents to voice their opinions, and the city has not yet brought in experts to study the potential impacts of these changes.

"What I'm looking for the city to do is take a step back, because when you're rushed and do things, there are always consequences of making mistakes," Brinkley said.