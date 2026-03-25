City of Stuart approves contract to hire Michael Giardino as new city manager

STUART, Fla. — The city of Stuart has a new city manager.

City commissioners approved Michael Giardino's contract Monday night.

Stuart hires new city manager

Giardino, who is currently the deputy general manager at New York's LaGuardia Airport, was chosen from more than 80 applicants.

He replaces Michael Mortell, who was fired without cause last October.

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