STUART, Fla. — In a narrow 3-2 vote, Stuart commissioners have moved forward with the termination of City Manager Mike Mortell.

Commissioner Shawn Reed spearheaded the firing, citing ongoing internal friction between Mortell and the commission.

Tonight, dozens turned out—just weeks after Commissioner Shawn Reed began the process that led to the firing of Mortell, a long-time city employee.

WATCH: What Stuart residents said about firing Mike Mortell

Stuart city manager terminated following narrow vote at commission meeting

There were voices on both sides. Some spoke up in support of keeping Mortell.

"Firing a city manager via trial by Facebook is wrong, wrong," said Steven Vitalli.

Others pushed for his removal.

Commissioner Reed cited friction between Mortell and the commission, among other issues, that prompted his push to terminate Mortell. Mortell himself admitted he saw it coming.

Region Martin County Stuart city manager controversy: Resident calls for removal of 3 commissioners Kate Hussey

When the vote came, some commissioners called for a plan to address Reed’s concerns. But Reed refused to withdraw his motion.

It ended in a 3-2 vote, one that Mortell claims he knew about weeks ago.

"I'm deeply grateful for everyone's support,” Mortell said. “Funny part is, I knew before I even got here tonight that I was fired. Go look at my office— I moved out last week.”

Mortell was officially fired without cause, meaning taxpayers are on the hook to pay for 20 weeks of his salary, equaling $85,000.

