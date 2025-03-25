STUART, Fla. — The city of Stuart is continuing their discussions on proposed code changes to limit development in East Stuart.

Mayor Campbell Rich said it’s a high-interest topic for many and they want to continue to hear from residents before voting on the ordinance.

City commissioners continue discussion on East Stuart development code changes

We first told you about the ordinance last month, that would require city approval to develop in east Stuart.

Commissioners postponed the vote back in February and last Thursday, they held a town hall to gather input.

Many people like Albert Brinkley attended and spoke in support the ordinance. Brinkley wants to avoid gentrification in east Stuart.

“We want this to be turned back to what it originally was,” said Brinkley. “A residential community. That’s what we want. We’re losing history.”

WPTV Albert Brinkley supports the ordinance and wants to preserve East Stuart's history.

Brinkley fears it will bring mixed-use and commercial properties to his backyard. However, others are against the ordinance and fear additional requirements for approval would cost them more and make the process lengthier.

Walter Oden is a developer with Oden Development and has properties in east Stuart. He said he’s been working on a triplex for two years and worries about what’ll happen if the ordinance passes.

“I can’t build that as of right, so you just impeded my property rights and I think that the limitation on owners property rights is a problem,” said Oden. “You’re literally going to kill east Stuart with a decision like this.”

Following Thursday’s town hall city commissioners are looking to schedule another input session, sometime in April.