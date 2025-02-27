'BRING IN THE NEW': East Stuart residents speak out on proposed development code changes

STUART, Fla. — Nearly a dozen land-use code changes approved this week by the Stuart City Commission signal the board’s desire to limit the number of multi-family buildings citywide.

Despite approving 11 of the 12 changes, the commission postponed a controversial vote that would require city approval for all development in East Stuart other than single-family homes – including condominiums, apartments, or new businesses.

Albert Brinkley, a longtime East Stuart resident, told WPTV’s Cassandra Garcia that he favors the city implementing stricter rules to preserve the neighborhood’s history.

"If this (code) stays the way it is, this would not be East Stuart anymore," Brinkley said. “Because that’s what development does, bring in the new, take out the old.”

On the other side of the debate, Kimberly McHardy fears the code changes will restrict her property rights.

“Changing the code would limit the flexibility that we as landowners, like my family, would have to develop their properties without obtaining permission from the board," McHardy said.

The code changes that went into effect are aimed at reducing density; however, the six-month conversation about how to implement land-use changes have created a rift between some commission members.

Commissioner Christopher Collins voted in favor of the new rules.

“[We’re] trying to restore our land use, our zoning, and ultimately our [comprehensive] plan to return to that code that has historically kept Stuart paradise," Collins said.

Mayor Campbell Rich said he hoped for more community input before any decisions were made.

“I have never voted in favor of those changes," Rich said. "I’ve said from the beginning this whole process is backwards. Talk to your community first, listen to their concerns then make the changes.”

Following a discussion at Monday’s meeting, the commission agreed to postpone a vote on the proposed changes for East Stuart. The city will now hold a town hall meeting 5 p.m. March 20 at the 10th Street Community Center.

