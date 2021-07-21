911 caller says bicyclist bitten by alligator had 'major wound on his thigh'

STUART, Fla. — A good Samaritan told a 911 dispatcher that a bicyclist who fell into the water and was bitten by an alligator at a Stuart park had a "major wound on his thigh."

WPTV obtained the 911 call Wednesday after Monday's alligator attack at Halpatiokee Regional Park.

A woman who called 911 told the dispatcher that two men helped a bicyclist who fell into the water and "said an alligator was coming."

Robert Bassett, 74, of Palm City, was bitten by an 8-foot-long gator and flown by helicopter to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.

At one point during the 911 call, the victim can be heard telling the dispatcher, "I'm awake."

One of the men who helped rescue Bassett told the dispatcher that the victim had a "major, major wound on his thigh from the gator."

"We need someone to get here quick," he said, adding that blood was "pouring out" of the victim's thigh.

Dr. Jason Moore, who treated Bassett at the hospital, told WPTV that he was not only concerned about blood loss, but also "the significant muscle damage and lacerations that he suffered from the alligator bite."

A trapper was called and captured the gator.

Bassett remained at the hospital Wednesday.