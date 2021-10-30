Watch
Roosevelt Bridge closed in Stuart after report of possible cracking

Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart
STUART, Fla . — The Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart is closed in both directions after officials said there has been a report of a possible cracking in the bridge.

Old Dixie Highway is also closed in both directions, officials said.

Stuart police said in a tweet FDOT will respond and examine the bridge to determine if it can be opened.

Motorists are advised to use I-95 as an alternative route.

WPTV has a crew on the way and will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.

