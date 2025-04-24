PALM CITY, Fla. — South Florida is grappling with worsening drought conditions that are fueling wildfires — including the Gator Fire in Palm City, which has been burning for nearly a month.

Local officials say the dry spell is to blame for the fire’s persistence and the heightened risk of new blazes across the region.

“At this time of the year it just gets dry a little bit,” said one local resident, acknowledging what has become a familiar seasonal trend.

WATCH: Officials say we need 'tropical rains' to alleviate conditions

Worsening drought in Martin County raises fire risk and community concerns

“Rainfall has been a big issue. We’ve not seen it like normal,” added Palm City resident Donald Wood, who’s been taking steps to protect his property from the effects of the drought. “What we did is went through had the trees trimmed, pulled all the stuff out. I was at Tractor Supply picking up fertilizer because I got to start doing extra watering to bring it back to normal.”

The Gator Fire serves as a distinct example of how these dry conditions can ignite and sustain wildfires far longer than usual. Inside the fire zone, smoke can still be seen rising from the ground — a sign of how dry the soil is.

“This is from almost a month ago. We still see active flame. We still see it burning and it’s because it’s burnt through that ground,” said David Grubich, mitigation specialist and public information officer with the Florida Forest Service.

The Florida Forest Service is monitoring the fire daily, but officials stress that more than spotty showers will be needed to bring the situation under control.

“Till we get those tropical rains, we’re in those drought conditions,” said Grubich.

WATCH: Martin County residents push for additional fire station

'EVERY MINUTE MATTERS': Martin County residents push for additional fire station

Residents are being urged to stay alert, clear flammable debris from around their homes, and report any signs of smoke.

“This is that time of year where if you live in these rural communities and you smell smoke — if there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Grubich added.

As the drought continues to worsen, communities across the Treasure Coast are being reminded that the threat of fire is a direct result of increasingly dry conditions. Without steady, sustained rainfall, the risk will only grow.