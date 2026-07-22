Prayers answered: Owners reunited with pets rescued from alleged hoarding case in Martin County

PALM CITY, Fla. — Families were reunited with their pets Wednesday at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast after animals were rescued earlier this week from a Martin County home. The sheriff's office described it as the worst hoarding case it has ever seen.

WATCH BELOW: Families reunited with pets after historic Martin County hoarding case

Families reunited with pets after historic Martin County hoarding case

The pets, 80 cats and 12 dogs, were rescued from a property located in the 11500 block of Southwest Meadowlark Circle, west of Hobe Sound, on Monday. Investigators said the home belongs to 77-year-old Gail Giustino, a U.S. Postal Service employee.

Sheriff John Budensiek said Wednesday was emotional for families who had feared they would never see their animals again.

"It's kind of a bittersweet day, but it's a happy day for some families who thought that their pet was forever gone," Budensiek said.

Among the pet owners reunited with their animals was Linh Nguyen, who had been searching for her cat Patchy since January.

"I cried so much when I lost him. There were so many nights when I couldn't sleep, thinking that he might be somewhere getting abused," Nguyen said. "I lost all my hope, and on Saturday I was praying to God, asking for a miracle.

That miracle arrived.

"He's safe, and he's healthy," Nguyen said. "On Monday night when I saw the news, I had a very strong feeling."

The sheriff's office says a microchip made the reunion possible.

"I've had him for seven years, since he was a kitten, and he's like my baby. He's like my child. … I just cannot believe that all the prayers are finally answered," Nguyen said.

Lori Tucker, the shelter's director of operations, said getting this right matters more than getting it done fast.

"It's really important that not only do we reunite these animals with their owners, but we reunite them with the correct owners," Tucker said.

Nguyen has a message for every pet owner watching.

"Always microchip your pet. I don't think I would have ever found my cat Patchy if I had not microchipped," Nguyen said.

Anyone who believes their pet may be among those rescued is asked to first file a lost pet report with the Martin County Sheriff's Office. From there, an appointment can be made with the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

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