Rescued animals recovering, reuniting with owners after Martin County woman arrested in hoarding case

STUART, Fla. — A Martin County woman is under arrest after investigators found more than 90 animals living in what the sheriff describes as the worst hoarding case he has ever seen.

Sheriff John Budensiek said investigators found 77-year-old Gail Giustino's home in horrible conditions.

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Rescued animals recovering, reuniting with owners after Martin County hoarding case

"There is no air conditioning… the stench was unreal," Budensiek said.

"We're talking about in some places a foot of animal feces in that house," Budensiek said.

80 cats and 12 dogs were rushed to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast in Hobe Sound.

"Their crates were caked on with feces… The cats drank for 15 minutes straight," Sarah Fisher said.

The 80 cats arrived severely dehydrated, and most are missing fur, likely from stress-induced over-grooming. The 12 dogs are suffering from dental disease, and 3 are quarantined with kennel cough.

"I have a phenomenal team that stayed until 1 o'clock in the morning to make sure that these animals all had exams done, vaccinations… Everybody was set up in a clean bed with fresh food and water," Lori Tucker said.

Since the story broke, the phones at the shelter have not stopped ringing.

"Ever since yesterday, we've been getting calls back to back… people offering to help, people wanting to adopt or foster," Fisher said.

The shelter says at least half of the animals are friendly and highly adoptable. Before the animals can go to new homes, the shelter is checking microchips to connect them with their owners. Anyone who believes they may own one of the animals can call the sheriff's office and make a lost report before a return-to-owner event planned for Wednesday morning.

In the meantime, the public can help by dropping off wet cat food or towels at the shelter, or donating online to help cover the animals' medical expenses.