Palm City family rebuilds after losing pets in house fire

PALM CITY, Fla. — The Rinderknecht family is rebuilding from a heartbreaking loss over the weekend.

The Palm City family said their rental home was destroyed from a fire, and their beloved 2-year-old labradoodle named Ginger and multiple cats did not make it out.

"It's pretty surreal. It’s devastating,” said Debbie Rinderknecht. “My first thought was with the animals. I was like the animals are in the house and they're by themselves."

WPTV Debbie and Reese Rinderknecht recall the shocking moments from Saturday's tragedy.

On Saturday, the family of four was out hiking and then got the devastating news. Debbie said they arrived home and noticed several firetrucks and first responders at the home.

"I was in shock, in disbelief. I was like no way like this isn't real,” said Debbie’s daughter, Reese Rinderknecht.

Martin County firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen. It's a difficult chapter the family faces but Debbie said the support they have received has made them feel more at peace.

"You just don't realize how much people love you until you see all that everybody rallying behind you between the church, the school, the neighbors, everybody,” said Debbie. “The support has been tremendous.”

The family of four is temporarily staying at a hotel. They started a GoFundme to help with rebuilding expenses, as the family does not have renters' insurance.

“I’m just glad we weren't home because they said if we were at home, it could've been a lot worse for us,” said Debbie. “We might not have made it out."

Through the struggle, Debbie is finding the strength to restart in Martin County.

"I think we're going to be looking for a new place to settle and a new home to get into,” said Debbie. “Just trying to get settled in and starting over.”