Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Multiple pets killed in Palm City house fire

Fire rescue says no occupants were in the house at the time of the fire
MCFR FIRE KILLS PETS.jpg
MCFR
MCFR FIRE KILLS PETS.jpg
Posted
and last updated

PALM CITY, Fla. — A structure fire in the Sunset Trace neighborhood left multiple pets dead, according to the Martin County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the structure fire at a duplex in the 3100 block of SW Sunset Trace Circle at around 3:30 p.m.. They were able to control the fire that started in the kitchen before it spread through the rest of the home.

Firefighters say a dog and multiple cats were killed in the fire. No other occupants were in the house at the time.

The Red Cross is said to be assisting the displaced residents.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening