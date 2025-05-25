Multiple pets killed in Palm City house fire

PALM CITY, Fla. — A structure fire in the Sunset Trace neighborhood left multiple pets dead, according to the Martin County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the structure fire at a duplex in the 3100 block of SW Sunset Trace Circle at around 3:30 p.m.. They were able to control the fire that started in the kitchen before it spread through the rest of the home.

Firefighters say a dog and multiple cats were killed in the fire. No other occupants were in the house at the time.

The Red Cross is said to be assisting the displaced residents.