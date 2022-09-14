Boil water advisory issued for Palm City after water main break

PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin County Utilities issued a boil water advisory Wednesday evening for Palm City residents after a water main break.

Crews are working to repair the break but did not specify where it occurred.

As a precautionary measure — once the water has been restored — officials said impacted residents and businesses should boil water used for cooking, drinking, making ice, soda machines, brushing teeth or washing dishes for the next 48 hours.

The utility department will be flushing and performing bacterial analysis of the city water.

Officials said the boil water notice will be rescinded after two consecutive days of satisfactory results.

Residents are urged to call the utility department at (772) 221-1434 if they have questions.