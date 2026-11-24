PALM CITY, Fla. — Four people from Jacksonville, including a 16-year-old, are in custody after the Martin County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old heard a suspicious noise outside his family's home in Palm City's Evergreen Club, prompting a 911 call and an extensive overnight search.

Investigators say the group parked a vehicle near the C-23 Canal before walking into the gated community and targeting a home. Deputies later recovered masks, gloves and a stolen firearm during their investigation.

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The sheriff's office is now asking residents in the Evergreen Club community to check their homes, vehicles and security cameras for anything suspicious as investigators try to determine why the group traveled from Jacksonville to Martin County and whether any other properties were targeted.

Teen hears noise outside family's home

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said the incident began just after 3 a.m., when the family's 17-year-old son realized something was wrong.

"The 17-year-old son heard a noise, woke up, knew something was wrong, but didn't quite know what it was," Budensiek said. "(He) went and talked to his parents."

The family then began reviewing footage from security cameras around the property.

According to Budensiek, one camera was no longer working properly. When the family went farther back through the recorded footage, he said they discovered people moving around the home.

"They could see that one of their cameras wasn't working," Budensiek said. "They kept going further back in their search history, and saw where these three black males actually were circling the house."

Budensiek said the video showed someone placing a sticker over a camera lens near the back door so activity there could no longer be seen.

The family called 911.

Deputies find suspected getaway vehicle

Deputies began searching the area outside the gated community and checked a parking lot near the C-23 Canal.

"There indeed was a car parked there," Budensiek said.

The sheriff's office said the suspects had parked along the canal before walking into the neighborhood.

One person was taken into custody near the vehicle, while the others fled, according to the sheriff.

Deputies established a perimeter and searched with assistance from aviation and K-9 units and the Stuart Police Department.

Search ends with suspects found near canal

Budensiek said two of the people who fled were ultimately discovered hiding beneath the bridge carrying Murphy Road over the C-23 Canal.

"Two fled and ended up hiding under the bridge that crosses the C-23 Canal on Murphy Road," Budensiek said. "They were the last two to actually be apprehended after an extensive manhunt."

The three adults arrested were identified as 21-year-old Nathaniel Phillip Wise Jr., 21-year-old Za'kyri Isreal Emmanuel Crews and 21-year-old Cameron Elijah Mapson. A 16-year-old was also arrested, but WPTV is not identifying the juvenile.

All four face attempted home invasion charges, according to published reports citing the sheriff's office. Wise also faces grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Stolen gun recovered, sheriff says

As investigators retraced the route between the suspects' vehicle and the family's home, Budensiek said they recovered a handgun.

"They recovered a handgun that was stolen with an extended magazine, and were able to corroborate again what the intended victim said," Budensiek said.

The Sheriff's Office has also reported recovering masks and gloves during the investigation.

Investigators are now trying to determine why this particular home may have been targeted.

"We don't know why that house," Budensiek said. "We don't know if they went to any other houses potentially in the middle of the night."

Deputies ask Palm City residents to check cameras

The sheriff's office is asking residents to review their security footage and inspect their homes and vehicles for missing property or possible evidence of another attempted break-in.

Anyone who discovers missing property or signs of a break-in is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7060.

Investigators are also examining digital evidence as they work to establish why the four made the trip from Jacksonville to Palm City.

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