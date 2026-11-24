MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Four men were taken into custody following an overnight burglary and manhunt in Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it has confirmed at least one burglary in the Evergreen Club community.

Deputies tracked four men who were wearing masks and gloves during the night before taking all four into custody, according to the agency. The sheriff's office said the men are from Jacksonville.

Authorities are now asking Palm City residents, particularly those who live in the Evergreen Club, to check their vehicles and the outside of their homes for any signs of a break-in or missing property.

Anyone who discovers property missing or believes someone tried to break into their home or vehicle is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7060.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

The sheriff's office said more information about the overnight manhunt is expected to be released later Tuesday.