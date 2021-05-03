Martin County High School mourns loss of 17-year-old senior due to graduate this month

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The school community in Martin County is mourning the loss of a high school football player and senior scheduled to graduate this month.

In a Facebook post, the school district identified the student as Nikolas "Nik" Lawrynas, a member of the Martin County High School football team and 4.0 student.

A GoFundMe page said the 17-year-old student's death on Saturday was sudden and has left his family members heartbroken.

"He will be remembered as a quiet leader who was instrumental in building camaraderie amongst students and remaining passionate about our Tiger Family culture in all things," the school district post said.

Lawrynas was an accomplished student who earned first-team, all-area offense honors and named the school's offensive lineman of the year.

Both of Lawrynas' parents are teachers at Martin County High School, including his father who is a coach on the football team.

A cause of death has not been released.

Grief teams will be on campus for students and staff this week.