Brightline spending additional $45 million to install more fencing, other upgrades

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Brightline is investing $45 million dollars into making safety improvements from Miami Dade to Brevard County.

Ali Soule, vice president of community relations for Brightline, told WPTV the high speed rail company has been applying for FDOT Raise grants to make additional safety improvements, and was recently awarded the funding.

"Fencing and channelization is part of that project, so once we get that up and running there will be additional enhancements," Soule said.

Fencing is an improvement the Florida Alliance for Safe Trains based in Vero Beach has been pushing for since Brightline started running its 32 high speed trains back and forth from Orlando to West Palm Beach.

"We have no trains in the country going 80 to 110 mph through places like this, and through open track. It’s really unheard of," Susan Mehiel, coordinator for the Alliance for Safe Trains said.

Mehiel said there are at least four areas along the tracks where children often congregate that are unfenced, including near the Hobe Sound Boys and Girls Club, Gifford Middle School, Stuart Youth Park and Tequesta County Park.

She feels kids could easily wander on the tracks and be hit by a train, and wants fencing along that area.

"We’ve had store owners concerned, because the kids cross the tracks to get to their store," Mehiel said. "There are MEGA open stretches. It's an issue."

With Brightline expected to announce a Treasure Coast Station anyday now, Mehiel questioned whether $45 million would be enough to address safety concerns, and felt the focus should be on safety, not on finding a station.

"How can that be enough for all of the things missing from this system?" Mehiel asked. “They want to spend some money? They should have professionals analyze the route and determine where the fencing should go.”

Soule said safety improvements won't make enough of a difference without people following the rules, and said the high speed rail company is focusing on a three "E" approach to improve safety even further: Engineering, Enforcement and Education.

"We're focused on seeking grants with our partners to enhance engineering, working with our law enforcement officials on enforcement," Soule said, "and what you see today, which is education and partnership with the community."

Soule spoke to WPTV at the unveiling of a new Brightline exhibit at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast in Jensen Beach Wednesday.

The unveiling comes as Brightline is expected to announce a Treasure Coast station anyday now.

“We’re all waiting with baited breath for an announcement from Brightline," Stuart City Commissioner Troy McDonald said. “The City of Stuart is very confident we are leading the way here."

“I'm not celebrating yet, but I’m feeling very good about it," Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson said.

Brightline is considering five proposals for a Treasure Coast station. At least two of those are in Fort Pierce, and at least one is in Stuart.

“Being from Florida and Stuart, I hope we get one here, but I like to say the first station’s in Jensen Beach," joked Katie Makemson, director of exhibit's at the Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast, referring to the plastic exhibit.

Brightline previously told WPTV they planned to announce a Treasure Coast station sometime in the first quarter of 2024.