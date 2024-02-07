Brightline exhibit unveiled at Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Brightline unveiled it's very first Treasure Coast station Wednesday, but the city of choice isn't the city you might be thinking.

"Technicall, Plasticville is the name," Katie Makemson said.

Makemson is the director of exhibits at the Treasure Coast Children's Museum.

The exhibit was at the Jensen Beach Museum after Makemson said she reached out to the high speed rail company about the project.

"The whole goal was to make it more interactive, more friendly, more modern," Makemson said. "We reached out to Brightline, and told them our goals, they have the message of safety, it was a great partnership to come together."

The exhibit focuses on teaching children and adults alike how to be safe around the tracks.

It allows patrons to interact with the trains, watch it pull into a plastic station, and pledge to keep themselves and others safe around the high-speed trains.

"For about six months we've been planning for this," Ali Soule, vice president of community relations for Brightline, said. "It gives kids the opportunity to play with the model train, while also seeing important safety tips throughout the exhibit, and give people the opportunity to take our rail safety pledge."

The museum is located at 1707 NE Indian River Dr. in Jensen Beach and is open Tuesday through Monday.