JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — As Labor Day weekend approaches, local residents and tourists are preparing to flock to the coast, with Jensen Beach expected to see lots of visitors.

While the beach remained quiet Friday evening, residents say the calm won’t last long.

WATCH: As beaches start to fill up, here's how to stay safe this holiday weekend

Beach safety top of mind ahead of Labor Day weekend crowds

“The parking lot will start filling up early. I think there will be a lot more people out,” said Cheryl Howard, a local resident.

“Especially off on Monday and Labor Day people and families love to get out and enjoy some time by the water,” added resident Isac Miles.

Families and visitors are already making plans to enjoy the sand and surf.

“We are trying to make the most out of it and tomorrow we’ll be visiting the beach, hopefully a long day outside,” said tourist Samantha Hewitt.

“I’ll be here all weekend long,” said Miles.

Martin County Ocean Rescue says lifeguards will be on high alert throughout the weekend as large crowds are expected.

Chief Ian Montgelas shared several tips for those planning a beach trip.

He urged beachgoers to keep an eye on the forecast, as storms are expected and lightning could force temporary beach closures. He also reminded the public to give lifeguards enough room to move around large groups in case of emergencies.

Above all, Montgelas emphasized water safety. He advised swimmers to never let their guard down because currents can change at any moment. Officials strongly recommend only swimming at lifeguarded beaches and paying attention to the warning flags.

For many beach-goers, safety is a top priority.

“I pay attention to the flags and the waves and what flags are standing and what the weather looks like especially,” said Miles.

“We usually like to go close to the lifeguards because just the children and the family so that’s something that we do. We also keep an eye out for the currents,” Hewitt added.

Friday was calm, but officials expect a busy holiday weekend.

“The holiday weekends are a bit crazy, so this is nice, it's kind of refreshing,” Howard said.