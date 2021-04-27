2 young children die after possible drowning incident at Jensen Beach home

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Two young children died Monday after a possible drowning incident that occurred at home in Martin County on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the victims, a brother and sister ages 7 and 9, were left unattended in a swimming pool just after 5 p.m. Friday, at a home in the Pinecrest Lakes community of Jensen Beach.

The siblings were with a parent who was visiting friends at the home.

The sheriff's office said the children were described by the parent as experienced swimmers and proficient divers and had been to this home on past occasions.

The brother and sister were given permission to use the pool, along with a scuba tank, while the adults conducted their business, according to the investigators.

Once the scuba tank was placed in the pool, the children followed, and the adults told detectives they walked away from the pool area into the garage to look at another piece of equipment.

After leaving for a short amount of time, an adult returned and found both children at the bottom of the pool. The tank was also found at the bottom of the pool.

The sheriff's office said several adults at the home immediately pulled the children from the pool and began CPR.

The children were transported to the hospital, but both died early Monday morning.

Authorities said the cause of death will be determined once an autopsy has been completed.

Officials said the children lived in a neighboring county.

Detectives are working with the State Attorney's Office to investigate the case, including possible issues related to the dive tank that the children were using.