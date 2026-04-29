Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyIndiantown

Actions

Indiantown proposed data center plans scrapped as village sets record straight on undeveloped land

Silver Fox 606 has scrapped its proposal for a massive data facility, but neighbors are now raising concerns over Florida Power and Light's rezoning request for 5,700 acres of undeveloped land
notice of public hearing sign Indiantown
Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV
notice of public hearing sign Indiantown
Posted
and last updated

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — A developer has withdrawn a proposal to build a massive 2 million-square-foot data processing center in Indiantown, but residents continue to raise concerns about other undeveloped land in the area.

WATCH BELOW:

Indiantown data center plans withdrawn amid resident concerns

Silver Fox 606 withdrew its proposal for the facility on Wednesday. A formal request with today's date was sent to the village manager stating the withdrawal of the master site plan application. The project had previously received pushback from the community after WPTV's Ethan Stein first reported on it in February. The project would have been located on 13820 Silver Fox Road.

The withdrawal comes amid a growing number of large-scale data centers proposed across the region, stretching from Palm Beach County to Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast.

Now, a rezoning request from Florida Power and Light for 5,700 acres of land on Kanner Highway, west of Warfield Boulevard, has neighbors talking.

Indiantown data center

Indiantown

What we know about Indiantown's mystery data center

Ethan Stein

During a recent village council meeting, Florida Power and Light said they could build a data center on the site, but it does not mean they will.

"The Tesoro Groves Planned Unit Development (PUD) application establishes a planning framework for future development, not a specific project or site plan," Florida Power and Light said.

WATCH: Data centers are Florida's newest threat to wildlife, experts warn

Proposed data center could threaten hundreds of acres of wetlands

Village Manager Taryn Kryzda told me Florida Power and Light has indicated plans to build a substation on the site so far. Any data center on the land would need council approval to move forward.

"The Village of Indiantown in my opinion has lost its vision. They’re turning it into a light industrial community," Carroll Slay McAllister said.

REP_CARD_CASSANDRA-GARCIA_STUART_FS.jpg

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's related stories below:

Indiantown data center

Indiantown

'Wrong place': Proposed data center threatens wildlife-rich wetlands

Ethan Stein
Site of the proposed "Okee-One" data center

Region Okeechobee County

Okeechobee Co. vote ends controversial data center

Michael Hoffman
Project Tango Protest

Loxahatchee Acreage

Teachers, students rally against proposed AI data center

Michael Hoffman

About WPTV News

Can't watch basketball? Find out why.