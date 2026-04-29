Indiantown proposed data center plans scrapped as village sets record straight on undeveloped land

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — A developer has withdrawn a proposal to build a massive 2 million-square-foot data processing center in Indiantown, but residents continue to raise concerns about other undeveloped land in the area.

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Indiantown data center plans withdrawn amid resident concerns

Silver Fox 606 withdrew its proposal for the facility on Wednesday. A formal request with today's date was sent to the village manager stating the withdrawal of the master site plan application. The project had previously received pushback from the community after WPTV's Ethan Stein first reported on it in February. The project would have been located on 13820 Silver Fox Road.

The withdrawal comes amid a growing number of large-scale data centers proposed across the region, stretching from Palm Beach County to Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast.

Now, a rezoning request from Florida Power and Light for 5,700 acres of land on Kanner Highway, west of Warfield Boulevard, has neighbors talking.

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During a recent village council meeting, Florida Power and Light said they could build a data center on the site, but it does not mean they will.

"The Tesoro Groves Planned Unit Development (PUD) application establishes a planning framework for future development, not a specific project or site plan," Florida Power and Light said.

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Village Manager Taryn Kryzda told me Florida Power and Light has indicated plans to build a substation on the site so far. Any data center on the land would need council approval to move forward.

"The Village of Indiantown in my opinion has lost its vision. They’re turning it into a light industrial community," Carroll Slay McAllister said.

WPTV

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