Hobe Sound community rallies around man who lost fiancée in deadly home fire

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — A Hobe Sound man is leaning on his community after losing his fiancée in a deadly home fire earlier this week.

Misty Dawn White, 46, was found dead Monday after a fire broke out inside the couple's home. Preliminary findings from the sheriff's office point to an electrical issue as a possible cause. The fire remains under investigation.

WATCH BELOW: Community rallies around man who lost fiancée in deadly home fire

Community rallies around man who lost fiancee in deadly home fire

Nina Fenn, a friend of White's for eight years, spoke exclusively about the loss and returned to the scene in the days following the tragedy to process her grief.

"It's just a terrible shame and awful loss of life," Fenn said.

Fenn said she learned of the death through a phone call from White's fiancé. "We received a call from Mark stating that Misty had passed away in a fire," Fenn said.

Friends have since launched a fundraiser to help Mark rebuild after the flames destroyed many of his and White's belongings. "It's completely a state of devastation," Fenn said.

Fenn reflected on her friendship with White and how she wants her to be remembered.

"Misty was a Christian woman. She loved gardening and plants. She plays the piano," Fenn said. "She adored Mark. She was always the first to lend a hand.” "She loves kids; she loves her kids. She loves people."

Fenn said the loss is compounded by grief Mark has already endured.

"Mark lost his one and only child, Jacob, and lost him tragically. So, I just am trying whatever I can to support him," Fenn said.

The timing of White's death adds another layer of heartbreak for those who knew her.

"Misty's birthday is the Fourth of July. So, she passed just a few days before her birthday," Fenn said.

Fenn said White's memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.

"She's always been a good soul to me. She'll always be in our hearts," Fenn said.

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